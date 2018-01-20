2018 Well Expo brings healthy lifestyle ideas to Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2018 Well Expo brings healthy lifestyle ideas to Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- In this first month of the year, people are getting started on a healthier lifestyle.

The 2018 Well Expo set up shop at Monona Terrace in Madison Friday night and Saturday afternoon. 120 local vendors shared suggestions on how people can stay healthy all year.

Organizers say the variety of exhibits offer something for everyone.

"Really, our mission is to create a place where people can come and truly get inspired to live a better life," said Dena Frisch, advertising representative for the Well Expo.

Speakers and chefs took the stage to share ideas and people could stop by exercise classes to try something new to stay active.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.