2018 Well Expo brings healthy lifestyle ideas to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- In this first month of the year, people are getting started on a healthier lifestyle.

The 2018 Well Expo set up shop at Monona Terrace in Madison Friday night and Saturday afternoon. 120 local vendors shared suggestions on how people can stay healthy all year.

Organizers say the variety of exhibits offer something for everyone.



"Really, our mission is to create a place where people can come and truly get inspired to live a better life," said Dena Frisch, advertising representative for the Well Expo.

Speakers and chefs took the stage to share ideas and people could stop by exercise classes to try something new to stay active.