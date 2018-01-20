Near-record warm Saturday followed by dreary Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps on Saturday soared to 50°, falling a few degrees shy of the record for this date, set back in 1906. However, the weather pattern will become more active beginning tonight.

A warm front draped over southern Wisconsin has increased our moisture which will allow patchy fog to form, especially closer to the Illinois border. Expect patchy fog mixed with drizzle and mist throughout the day with cooler temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain picks up in the evening and at night, with showers continuing on Monday, with a few intermittent dry breaks.

After the evening drive, on the back side of a departing low pressure system, precipitation will transition to light to moderate snow showers which will continue at night, too. At this point, minor accumulations are possible by Tuesday morning.