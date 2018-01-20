Shrine Game MVPs given to players with Madison ties

Texas Tech's Nic Shimonek threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Houston's Steven Dunbar with 1:23 remaining Saturday to give the West a 14-10 victory in the 93rd East-West Shrine game at Tropicana Field.

Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.

Barrett, the Big Ten's career total yardage leader from Ohio State, wasn't impressive statisically in a bid to show he can make the transition from a college spread offense to a pro-style system.

The former Buckeyes star did, however, shrug off his early turnover to throw a 4-yard scoring pass to Slippery Rock's Marcus Martin that put the East ahead 10-7 late in the third quarter.

Northern Iowa's Daurice Fountain (who went to Madison Memorial) had three catches for 61 yards and set up Barrett's TD throw to Martin, the NCAA Division II sack leader and 2017 lineman of the year, with a 30-yard punt return and a 16-yard reception.

Shimonek finished 12 of 18 for 105 yards and zero interceptions, while splitting snaps with Colorado State's Nick Stevens and Sam Houston State's Jeremiah Briscoe.

Barrett said during the week that his main objective was to get better rather prove anything to NFL scouts assembled for four days of practices and the game.

South Florida's Quentin Flowers was another dual-threat quarterback expected to showcase his passing skills after excelling in a spread offense at USF. He practiced all week, but withdrew from the game due to a death in his family.

Barrett completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,053 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also rushing for 798 yards and 12 scores in leading Ohio State to the Big Ten championship as a fifth-year senior.

He was just five of 12 for 69 yards passing Saturday and watched Jamerson return his first-quarter fumble up the sideline in front of the East bench for the game's first TD.

With Flowers missing the game, Barrett shared playing time with Memphis' Riley Ferguson, who set up a first-half field goal with a 38-yard completion to Fountain.

Fountain was chosen the game's most outstanding offensive player. Jamerson received the award for most outstanding defensive player.

