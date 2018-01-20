Shrine Game MVPs given to players with Madison ties

Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state of Wisconsin.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state of Wisconsin.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>
The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.More >>
The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.More >>
The Madison College Women's basketball team has won nine of their last ten games, and have high hopes for the rest of the season. They're led by two dual-sport athletes - Megan Corcoran and Peyton Trapino.More >>
The Madison College Women's basketball team has won nine of their last ten games, and have high hopes for the rest of the season. They're led by two dual-sport athletes - Megan Corcoran and Peyton Trapino.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>