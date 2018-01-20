Sauk County's women's marchers react to smaller numbers in Madison than last year's event

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Across the country, Women's Marches took center stage. But unlike last year when Madison's march created the second largest demonstration in the country, no such similar local Dane County event existed this year.

Luckily, a Sauk County group, Invisible Sauk Prairie held a special march for the community to attend on the HWY 12 bridge.

"I'm assuming this is going to be an annual event, so the more we can do this in smaller areas, the more it's easy for us to get to and we will show up," Joy Eriksen said.

Officials say the participants were so well-behaved that no police presence was necessary for crowd control.