Nonprofit Draft Day helps local organizations find new leaders - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nonprofit Draft Day helps local organizations find new leaders

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's draft day for nonprofits in the Madison area. 

The groups teamed up for a first-ever drafting event at Edgewood College on Saturday. It's a way for nonprofit organizations to recruit new board members. 

The draft worked just the way sports teams pick their players. Nonprofits met with the draftees, then picked them one at a time. Organizers say this is a big help for nonprofits.

"It's a legitimate struggle for them to find new people who are outside of the normal participants," said Kevin Dwyer, CEO of Where is Care, a health and social services nonprofit. "It's an exciting opportunity for them to get some new perspective, some fresh energy, some young new people."

54 nonprofits took part. Nearly 100 people signed up to be drafted before the event began.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.