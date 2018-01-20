Nonprofit Draft Day helps local organizations find new leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's draft day for nonprofits in the Madison area.

The groups teamed up for a first-ever drafting event at Edgewood College on Saturday. It's a way for nonprofit organizations to recruit new board members.

The draft worked just the way sports teams pick their players. Nonprofits met with the draftees, then picked them one at a time. Organizers say this is a big help for nonprofits.

"It's a legitimate struggle for them to find new people who are outside of the normal participants," said Kevin Dwyer, CEO of Where is Care, a health and social services nonprofit. "It's an exciting opportunity for them to get some new perspective, some fresh energy, some young new people."

54 nonprofits took part. Nearly 100 people signed up to be drafted before the event began.