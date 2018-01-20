Officials: Wood-burning stove starts garage fire in Dane County

SPRINGDALE (WKOW) -- A garage and several vehicles are destroyed after a fire Friday night in Dane County.



According to Dane County Sheriff's Office, the garage in the 2600 block of Highway J in the town of Springdale was in flames when firefighters and deputies arrived around 10 p.m. The homeowners had tried to put it out themselves before crews arrived.



A wood-burning stove outside the garage likely started the fire, according to officials.



Authorities say the garage and everything inside it was destroyed, including two vehicles and a Skidster. Damage estimates are more than $70-thousand. No one was hurt.

Highway J was closed for two hours while firefighters worked on the garage. Multiple agencies responded.