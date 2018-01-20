Nonprofit reunites owner with dog that was lost & sold - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nonprofit reunites owner with dog that was lost & sold

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A lost dog and his owner were reunited in Milwaukee.

The golden doodle puppy named Jordy disappeared. After Jordy's owner put up flyers, he got a call from a woman who said her husband just bought the dog. It turns out, someone found Jordy and sold him for $400.

The nonprofit Lost Dogs of Wisconsin helped the dog owner with the flyers. It provides free resources to people who have lost or found a dog.

"Print out fliers, get them distributed as far and as fast as possible," Lost Dogs' Kathy Pobloski said of her agency's action. "You want to do that before the person who has found the dog or purchased the dog has an emotional bond with the dog."

In 2017, Lost Dogs of Wisconsin helped reunite more than 3,000 dogs with their families.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.