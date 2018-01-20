Ice Water Rescue Training for Deputies and Fire Fighters

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Dane County Sheriff's Office and area fire fighters are coming together to receive training on how to save someone from icy waters.

From snowmobiling to ice fishing, Wisconsinites know how to enjoy the winter weather and take advantage of the frozen lakes. However, there's a danger of falling into icy waters.

According to Sgt. Tom Sankey of Dane County Sheriff's Office, five people and two ATVs have fallen through cracked ice in the past two months. He believes that training is critical in these types of situations. "We need to be prepared for any kind of ice rescue," he says.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with fire departments from Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland, and Monona to train deputies and fire fighters in various rescue equipment and techniques. "Feels great just given the partnership between the Dane County Sheriff and the neighboring departments. We, a lot of the times, have inter-agency rescues that we have to work on and so having the chance to build that relationship and train together...really valuable thing for us," says Lt. Eric Porter of Middleton Fire District.

The training consists of running through different rescue scenarios and the trainees have a chance to use various equipment during the drills. "It's best if we don't have to use this. People have to be aware of safety and know when to be out on the ice. But with ice fishing and the different recreational activities that happen on our lakes, people are going to end up in the water at some point in time," Porter explains. "Things like this helps us become familiar with it and ready to go when it's time to use it for real."

As part of training, a mock victim will plunge into the frigid waters in a wet suit. A rescue team will then go out using rescue equipment to pull the victim out. "We have ATVs that we can go get them on. There are also special boats that we can use to walk out, but 9 times out of 10, we are tethered to a line so that there is a huge safety thing for us as well to go out and get them," says Sankey.

With all of the practices drills and training, Lt. Porter wants to reassure residents stating, "Rest a little easier knowing that if something happens, we're going to get there and be able to get them taken care of."