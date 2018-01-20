WI child abuse victim has hope for California siblings

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --Neighbors in a California town are showing their support for 13 siblings authorities believe were tortured and imprisoned. A memorial of teddy bears, balloons and notes on the front step of the home in Perris.

Bob and Louise Turpin and their children were taken into custody Sunday. People who live in the area say the incident has left a scar on the neighborhood.

Horrific child abuse like the case in California happens more often than you might think.

28-year-old Chelsea Vosters is living her life to the fullest now, but decades ago, she was rescued from her home in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1997 after her parents kept her prisoner in a dog cage for seven years. She was seven years old but weighed only 35 pounds.

Vosters is hoping the 13 siblings in California realize they'll have each other as they move on with their lives.

"There's always hope and that they are very lucky that there are 13 of them. I don't think they are going to feel as alone in the healing process," Vosters told WISN-TV.

Vosters says the news out of California doesn't trigger memories for her. She tries to focus her energy into looking forward.