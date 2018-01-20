Snow melting and refreezing causing black ice concerns - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snow melting and refreezing causing black ice concerns

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - With near-record setting temps in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, all of our snow pack has melted, with the exception of shady spots. As temps fall close to freezing and ground temps are still around freezing, there is a definite possibility of black ice. 

This won't be a widespread issue, but the biggest concern will be for lesser-traveled areas, like sidewalks, driveways and possibly side streets.

If the pavement looks shiny, it might be ice, so be sure to do the "penguin walk" to stay upright and use extra caution while driving, especially when braking and making turns.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.