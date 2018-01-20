Snow melting and refreezing causing black ice concerns

MADISON (WKOW) - With near-record setting temps in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, all of our snow pack has melted, with the exception of shady spots. As temps fall close to freezing and ground temps are still around freezing, there is a definite possibility of black ice.



This won't be a widespread issue, but the biggest concern will be for lesser-traveled areas, like sidewalks, driveways and possibly side streets.

If the pavement looks shiny, it might be ice, so be sure to do the "penguin walk" to stay upright and use extra caution while driving, especially when braking and making turns.