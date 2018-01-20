No. 1 Badgers and Bemidji State battle to tie

BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.

Junior Sophia Shaver got the Badgers (23-1-1, 15-0-1-1 WCHA) on the board 11 seconds into the game, launching a shot past Bemidji State (12-3-3, 7-9-2-0 WCHA) netminder Kerigan Dowhy to give UW a 1-0 lead.

However, the Beavers would respond later in the first, scoring off a scrum in front of the net to knot the game at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Freshman Caitlin Schneider gave UW a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second stanza, tipping a Shaver pass into the BSU net to score her second of the weekend.

However, the Beavers tied things up late in the second while on the power play, ending UW’s streak of 23-straight penalties killed.

Early in the third period BSU took its first lead of the series before Sam Cogan tipped in a Natalie Buchbinder pass to tie things up at 3-3 and force overtime.

After a scoreless extra session, the Badgers won the shootout, 2-1, thanks to goals from Maddie Rowe and Brette Pettet.

Wisconsin heads home for a Saturday-Sunday series with St. Cloud State next weekend. Puck drop for both games, which are sold out, is 2 p.m.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications