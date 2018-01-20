Local officials say families will be hurt the most by the government shutdown

Most of us won't feel the full effects of the shutdown until the work-week begins on Monday.

But Representative Mark Pocan (D - WI, 2nd District) hopes it doesn't come to that, as the government shutdown enters its first full day Saturday.

“We're at day one right now. I'm hoping that day one is the last day,” he said.

Pocan and Mark Morgan -- executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin -- want to see a quick ending to the stalemate in Washington.

“If we're shut down for a day or two over the weekend, it's starting to be a problem. But if we've into Monday, Tuesday, more and more into the week, it's going to have a real impact on people,” Pocan said.

“I think my hope, and the hope of the Republicans in Washington who are trying to get this accomplished and folks that are trying to get the government back open again, is that Democrats will come to their senses and realize that we need to debate the issues before us in this bill and come to a resolution that will ultimately move this forward,” Morgan said.

Both said families in Wisconsin will see the biggest impact by the shutdown.

“There is 170,000 kids whose health insurance is at risk without the re-authorization of CHIP,” Morgan said.

“We need to get this done as quickly as possible. We need to get funding for kids health centers, the CHIP funding. We need to get community health centers funding,” Pocan said.

Pocan also said the economy will also take a big hit.

“It can cost a huge hit to the economy if we stay closed for too long. So the 101 of our job is to pass a budget bill.”

Staffing at most agencies will be cut to just a fraction of normal levels across federal government agencies. You'll still receive mail and social security checks will be issued.

If you're traveling, there will still be normal security at airports and train stations. And air traffic controllers will keep directing flights.