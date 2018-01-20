CookiePalooza kicks off Girl Scout cookie season in Madison area

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- It's almost Girl Scout cookie season and girls in the Madison area are getting ready to show off their entrepreneurial skills.

More than 500 girls gathered Saturday in Sun Prairie to get back in the game as they get ready to launch sales on February 3rd.

CookiePalooza is a way for them to practice their business skills before getting out and selling.

"They learn money management, they get to learn decision-making skills and goal setting and how they can strive for what they want," said Courtney Feuquay, senior program manager with the Badgerland Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts say all the traditional cookies are back this year and the fan favorite s'mores cookie will also return.