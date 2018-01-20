High school scores from Jan. 20 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school scores from Jan. 20

Posted: Updated:

Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Antioch, Ill. 52, Badger 45
   Beaver Dam 54, Oregon 33
   DeForest 69, Edgewood 64
   DeLaSalle, Minn. 80, Rice Lake 62
   Franklin 72, Hamilton 59
   Germantown 75, Racine Case 72
   Grafton 45, Milwaukee South 29
   Greendale 65, St. John's NW Military Academy 52
   Greenfield 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66
   Jefferson 52, Wilmot Union 50
   Kenosha Tremper 68, Burlington 67
   Madison Memorial 70, Beloit Memorial 56
   Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Algoma 43
   Messmer 81, West Bend East 75
   Middleton 60, Marquette University 54
   Monroe 62, Portage 55
   Mount Horeb 62, Monona Grove 59
   Mukwonago 70, Wauwatosa East 68
   Oakfield 63, Catholic Central 49
   Prescott 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 74
   Racine Park 77, Destiny 49
   Seneca 81, Cashton 55
   Sun Prairie 69, Brookfield Central 46
   Wayland Academy 52, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Aquinas 69, Edgewood 41
   Beaver Dam 61, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
   Brookfield Academy 79, Kenosha Christian Life 23
   Cambridge 51, Deerfield 16
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 75, Prescott 52
   Gibraltar 67, Coleman 33
   Grafton 54, Cedar Grove-Belgium 27
   Hope Christian 73, Saint Francis 53
   Hopkins, Minn. 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44
   Kimberly 62, Oak Creek 53
   Kohler 42, Ozaukee 39
   Lake Country Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 46
   Lodi 58, Sauk Prairie 41
   Madison Memorial 74, Verona Area 72, 3OT
   Marshfield 56, Waunakee 52
   Martin Luther 44, Dominican 43
   Nicolet 79, Reedsville 42
   Racine Lutheran 61, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56
   Randolph 58, Johnson Creek 26
   Royall 44, Southwestern 33
   Shullsburg 43, Kickapoo 29
   St. Marys Springs 44, Sheboygan Lutheran 32
   The Prairie School 66, Racine St. Catherine's 40
   Valders 69, Howards Grove 42
   Watertown Luther Prep 47, Rio 41, OT
   Wautoma 52, Wild Rose 31
   West Salem 54, Holmen 49
   Wisconsin Dells 52, Brillion 48
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.