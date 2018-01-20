High school scores from Jan. 20

BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.
The top-ranked Notre Dame men's hockey team edged Wisconsin 4-2.
Wisconsin women's hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.
