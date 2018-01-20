Volunteers pack food to fight global hunger

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Volunteers helped pack meals for worldwide hunger relief.

Members of the Ismaili community put together 20,000 meals in Milwaukee on Saturday. The food will then be distributed to areas in need across the globe. It's part of the group's 60 for 60 Initiative -- giving 60 hours of service outside the Ismaili community.

"We're a small community in Milwaukee but globally we hope to have a large impact because service to others and the outside community is one of our values," said Aliya Manjee, outreach coordinator for the Ismaili community.

They raised $4,000 for the food packs -- double their initial goal.