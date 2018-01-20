Volunteers pack food to fight global hunger - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Volunteers pack food to fight global hunger

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Volunteers helped pack meals for worldwide hunger relief.

Members of the Ismaili community put together 20,000 meals in Milwaukee on Saturday. The food will then be distributed to areas in need across the globe. It's part of the group's 60 for 60 Initiative -- giving 60 hours of service outside the Ismaili community.

"We're a small community in Milwaukee but globally we hope to have a large impact because service to others and the outside community is one of our values," said Aliya Manjee, outreach coordinator for the Ismaili community.

They raised $4,000 for the food packs -- double their initial goal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.