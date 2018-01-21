UPDATE: Two people killed, three hurt in I-43 crash

Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Local officials want to see a quick ending to the stalemate in Washington.More >>
How will various branches and agencies of the federal government be limited because of the shutdown? Here's a primer of what you can expect.More >>
28-year-old Chelsea Vosters is living her life to the fullest now, but decades ago, she was rescued from her home in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1997 after her parents kept her prisoner in a dog cage for seven years.More >>
It's a virus that has several parents and daycare centers on alert. The flu is now reaching epidemic levels and it's killed at least 30 kids across the nation.More >>
It's draft day for nonprofits in the Madison area. The groups teamed up for a first-ever drafting event at Edgewood College on Saturday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The weather pattern will become more active beginning tonight. A warm front draped over southern Wisconsin has increased our moisture which will allow patchy fog to form, especially closer to the Illinois border.More >>
In this first month of the year, people are getting started on a healthier lifestyle. The 2018 Well Expo set up shop at Monona Terrace in Madison Friday night and Saturday afternoon.More >>
Daniel Lieske, accused of killing a Sun Prairie man who had been reported missing, is being held on $350,000 cash bond following a court appearance Friday.More >>
A proposed grant could make it less costly for Wisconsin farmers to harvest and transport leftover produce to food banks.More >>
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed two people and injured another in central Wisconsin.More >>
Attorneys for former UW-Madison student say a Dane County Circuit court has agreed not to let his notebook/diaries be used as evidence in his upcoming trials.More >>
Two female calves decided to ditch classes at Vincent High School Friday.More >>
An Oshkosh man doesn't forget the people who helped him rise up out of homelessness.More >>
State health officials say five people have gotten sick after eating sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurants in Wisconsin.More >>
