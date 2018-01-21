UPDATE: Two people killed, three hurt in I-43 crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people died, and three people were hurt in a crash on I-43 in Rock County near Clinton at 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a Suburban was either stopped or moving slowly in the right, southbound lane with its hazard lights on.

A semi, also traveling south, didn't see the Suburban and hit the back of it. The semi swerved and rolled on its driver’s side. The power unit landed in the right ditch, and the trailer landed in the right lane, also blocking part of the left lane.

The semi driver wasn't hurt. Three people in the Suburban were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after the first crash a pickup truck going south hit the trailer. Two people in the pickup truck were hurt and died.

Authorities are still investigating.

