Man robbed at gunpoint in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say early Sunday morning a 24-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.  

According to a news release, the man was approached by another man who had a gun.  They were near E. Washington Ave. and N. Blount St.  Police say a second man took the man's wallet and then both robbers ran away.  

Madison Police describe the robber with the gun as a black man in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.  

If you have information about what happened, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.  

