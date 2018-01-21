Pat Miller's legacy grows at UW Whitewater

In his 17th season, UW-Whitewater's head men's basketball coach, Pat Miller continues to win, and climb the WIAC record books in the process.

After Saturday's 67-64 overtime win over UW-La Crosse, the Warhawks have accumulated 14 wins so far this season, while their head coach Pat Miller now has 367 career wins. He currently sits fifth all time in conference history, with a career record of (367-107.)

"As a coach, everything you want, great players a good environment, good administration and a chance to win is here." Miller told 27 Sports.

Miller was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame as a player in 2006. He won a national title as a player for the university in 1989.

"As a player there is a different sense of accomplishment because you are out there." Miller said. He added, "you are doing it, you're making the plays. As a coach it's a different feeling. It's almost like you're a parent looking over a child who's done something special."

In the midst of Miller's coaching success, after their season opening 82-66 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Miller passed his friend and former UW-Plateville coach Bo Ryan in career wins of 353.

"He got to his wins in a shorter period of time and I know that is the first thing he would tell me if I said, 'hey Bo I beat you.' He would say 'It took you a lot longer.' Miller said with a smile on his face.

The Warhawks are (14-3) overall so far this season with a (4-2) conference record. To view their complete schedule, click here.