UPDATE: Victim identified from Friday crash, fire near Beloit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials have identified the young man who died in a car crash Friday near the Town of Beloit.

Authorities say the crash that killed Nicholas A. Jones, 22, of Madison, happened in the 2500 Block of Paddock Road a little after 12:30 p.m.

They believe his car left the road, hit a concrete culvert, rolled and landed on its roof.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's office says he died of his injuries from the crash and subsequent fire.

The death remains under investigation by Town of Beloit Police and the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.