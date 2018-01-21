Madison's Kelly wins PGA Champions Tour opener

Madison native Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par and Kelly turned a one-shot deficit into a victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the PGA Champions Tour season.

Kelly shot a six under par in his third and final round, ending at 18 under to win the event.

It was the third win on PGA TOUR Champions for the 51-year-old Kelly, who finished tied for 14th last week at the PGA TOUR's Sony Open at Waialae.

Kelly won in Honolulu in 2002, one of his three PGA TOUR victories.

