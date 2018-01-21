New Glarus driver facing OWI, injuries after crashing into pole

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver was taken to a hospital after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to Green County Sheriff's Office, the New Glarus man was headed east on Highway 39 when he went off the road and hit a power pole around 2:30 a.m. in the town of New Glarus. The driver, Taylor Disch, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials. Disch was flown to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities say Disch faces multiple charges related to the crash, including first-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic citations. Disch was released with a court date set.