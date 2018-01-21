Speaker Paul Ryan still non-committal on re-election

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan is still being non-committal about his re-election plans.

The Janesville congressman was asked about his future on "Face the Nation" Sunday morning.

"You're asking me if I'm going to run for re-election. That's a decision my wife and I always make each and every term when we finally are in Wisconsin late in the Spring. I'm not going to share my thinking with you before I talk to my wife," Ryan said.

Ryan has until June 1st to file for re-election. When some started questioning Ryan's future last month, the congressman said he wasn't going anywhere.



Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports Ryan's campaign office said Thursday it raised $1.4 million in the last three months of 2017, giving Speaker Ryan $9.7 million in the bank heading into 2018, the largest amount in his nine terms in Congress.

Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers are running to challenge Ryan, along with Republican challenger Paul Nehlen.