Customers get one last meal as Ella's Deli closes its doors in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A landmark restaurant in Madison is closing its doors for a final time Sunday.

The line to get in to Ella's Deli Sunday afternoon went out the door and onto the sidewalk outside the E. Washington Avenue establishment.

People in line told 27 News they wanted to get in one last meal before saying goodbye.

"I'm happy and sad. I'm happy that I get to come back here for a while, but I'm also really sad that they're closing," said Maria Grosse, a customer.

Miriam Feldman says she and her dad drove up from Sterling, Illinois just to eat at Ella's one last time.

"I'm just really sad that they are [closing], 'cause it's one of my favorite delis, so now there's only a few that I like," she said.

The deli has been open on E. Washington Avenue since 1976. Ella's first opened in the early 1960's on State Street.