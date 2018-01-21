Customers get one last meal as Ella's Deli closes its doors in Madison

A water main break in Janesville shut down part of a road and caused a large hole in the street.More >>
Criminal documents filed Monday show mistaken identity led to the shooting death of a man in Madison in 2017.
Nine calves were put down after a dog attack on a dairy farm Thursday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is looking for a missing person.
An unarmed man being chased by Madison police attempted to elude them by ducking into a Madison elementary school where he was confronted by a phy ed teacher and quickly apprehended.
At Home, a national home decor retailer with more than 150 stores in the United States, plans to open in the former Sam's Club on Madison's west side that closed in January.
Dane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a strong armed robbery this morning where a man smashed a woman's car window while she was sitting inside and grabbed her purse.
Police say two children out playing in the woods have discovered human remains dating back nearly 100 years.
Take a look at what a police dog helped recover.
Back in November 2008, hunters discovered a woman's body in a small creek southern Fond Du Lac County, but officers have not yet been able to identify the woman who they say was murdered.
State inspectors found new violations at the assisted living facility in Sun Prairie where a woman died over the winter.
The University of Wisconsin doesn't have a varsity baseball team, but it does have a club team and there you will find a player originally from Mexico. Wall or no wall between the U.S. and Mexico, you can't put a border on baseball.
Madison police are planning to step up traffic enforcement on one of the city's most dangerous roads.
