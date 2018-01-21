Men's College Hockey: Badgers close weekend with win over No.1 Notre Dame

Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.

Kalynuk scored in the first period. Trent Frederic and Seamus Malone netted goals in the second period, and Linus Weissbach and Sean Dhooge in the third leading Wisconsin to the five goal win.

The 5-0 win is the Badgers first shut out victory since Oct. 21 after a 4-0 win over Northern Michigan.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to (12-12-3) overall and (6-8-2) in Big Ten play.

Next Action: Wisconsin will host Penn State on Friday and Saturday. Friday's puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Saturday's is set for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.