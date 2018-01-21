Officials: 750 WI Guard members to be furloughed during government shutdown

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard is seeing an impact from the government shutdown, as lawmakers reach a stalemate in a vote on a spending bill.

The Guard canceled its drill this weekend because of the shutdown. Capt. Joe Trovato says they expect about 750 full-time Guard members will be furloughed.

"It's difficult for our employees, our service members and technicians who are impacted by these furloughs, but we're sympathetic to that," Trovato told 27 News. "We understand the impact that has on families and we're hopeful that this will be resolved quickly."

Gov. Scott Walker said Sunday he's been in contact with the National Guard's commanding general regarding the shutdown.

"If it goes longer, into several weeks or a month, it'll probably have more of a significant impact," Walker said. "For the next few days, we're in pretty good shape here in the state of Wisconsin."

