Officials: 750 WI Guard members to be furloughed during governme - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials: 750 WI Guard members to be furloughed during government shutdown

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard is seeing an impact from the government shutdown, as lawmakers reach a stalemate in a vote on a spending bill.

The Guard canceled its drill this weekend because of the shutdown. Capt. Joe Trovato says they expect about 750 full-time Guard members will be furloughed.

"It's difficult for our employees, our service members and technicians who are impacted by these furloughs, but we're sympathetic to that," Trovato told 27 News. "We understand the impact that has on families and we're hopeful that this will be resolved quickly."

Gov. Scott Walker said Sunday he's been in contact with the National Guard's commanding general regarding the shutdown.

"If it goes longer, into several weeks or a month, it'll probably have more of a significant impact," Walker said. "For the next few days, we're in pretty good shape here in the state of Wisconsin."

Click here for more information on how the government shutdown could impact you. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.