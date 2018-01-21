Former Badger J.J. Watt named NFL Man of Year finalist

Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Madison native Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par and Kelly turned a one-shot deficit into a victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the PGA Champions Tour season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.
Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 on Saturday night for their seventh win in eight games.
BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.
