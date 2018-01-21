Badgers women's hoops earns first Big Ten win

A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season. The Badgers (8-13, 1-7 B1G) downed Northwestern 58-46 in front of a season-high crowd of 5,110 in the Kohl Center on Sunday evening.

Wisconsin led for more than three quarters until Northwestern (9-12, 2-5) took its first lead of the game, 45-44, with 4:37 to play. A layup by Courtney Fredrickson gave Wisconsin a 46-45 lead with 4:10 remaining, an advantage it would not give up.

Marsha Howard scored six of her game-high 21 over the next two minutes to put the game out of reach.

Senior Cayla McMorris added 12 points, shooting 10-13 from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin shot 45.8 percent (22-48) from the field while holding the Wildcats to a season-low 29 percent (18-62).

Northwestern outrebounded the Badgers, 38-31, with Howard leading UW with nine boards.

The Badgers jumped on Northwestern early, shooting 54.5 percent (6-11) from the field to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. UW’s fire burned even brighter at the start of the second quarter, going on a 6-0 run for its largest lead of the game (22-7) with 8:42 to play in the half. Northwestern cut the lead to 39-22 with 27 seconds to go before a Howard layup gave the Badgers a 31-22 at the break.

An 11-2 Northwestern run over the first four minutes of the third quarter knotted the score at 33 apiece. Wisconsin led 40-37 at the end of three quarters and were up 44-37 with 9:13 to play before an 8-0 run put the Wildcats up 45-44.

The Badgers travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Wednesday to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall in a 6 p.m. CT matchup.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications