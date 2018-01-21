Badgers women's hoops earns first Big Ten win

In his 17th season, UW-Whitewater's head men's basketball coach, Pat Miller continues to win, and climb the record book ranks in the process, continuing to become one of the most winningest active coaches in the country.More >>
In his 17th season, UW-Whitewater's head men's basketball coach, Pat Miller continues to win, and climb the record book ranks in the process, continuing to become one of the most winningest active coaches in the country.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
Madison native Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par and Kelly turned a one-shot deficit into a victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the PGA Champions Tour season.More >>
Madison native Jerry Kelly made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, Colin Montgomerie missed a 6-footer for par and Kelly turned a one-shot deficit into a victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the PGA Champions Tour season.More >>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.More >>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.More >>
Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 on Saturday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away from the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks 116-94 on Saturday night for their seventh win in eight games.More >>
BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.More >>
BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson returned J.T. Barrett's fumble 68 yards for the West's other TD in the nation's longest running college all-star game.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.More >>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/WKOW) -- Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53.More >>
BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.More >>
BEMIDJI, MN – After defeating Bemidji State 4-3 in overtime on Friday, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team battled back to tie Bemidji State, 3-3, on aturday at the Sanford Center.More >>