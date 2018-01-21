Madison's Capitol Theater celebrates 90 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center in Madison is celebrating an historic day. It's been 90 years to the day since the first performance at the Capitol Theater.

Over the years, the theater has featured music, plays, and films. It's still used to this day as one of the only theaters in the nation with an original organ showing silent films.

Visitors got a behind the scenes tour on Sunday to see the equipment used in the early days.

"We're very gratified that hundreds of people from Madison and the surrounding area came out to help us celebrate," said Rudy Lienau, event coordinator. "It's a great place to be and we're very proud that we've been able to keep it up so that people can continue to keep using it and enjoying it."

Overture Center is raising money right now to restore the historic theater organ.



