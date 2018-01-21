Gov. Walker taking action on healthcare - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker taking action on healthcare

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker has announced a new plan to help bring down health insurance premiums for the Affordable Care Act.

The governor wants to use $200-million in state and federal funds to bring down costs. He also wants a state law guaranteeing health coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, and to make "senior care" drug program permanent. He made these announcements at an appearance at Waukesha Memorial Hospital Sunday afternoon. 

Gov. Walker, a critic of the ACA, responded to questions about whether the plan is in reaction to last week's state special election result and his own bid for re-election.

"I know what you mean, but no. The answer is we've looked at this for months. It'd be awfully hard to put a plan like this together in a couple days," said Walker. 

 The governor gives his State of the State speech on Wednesday.

