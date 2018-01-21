Police: Home shot on west side of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a stray bullet went into a home on the west side of Madison Sunday evening.



Madison police say officers were called to the 600 block of Schroeder Road around 6 p.m. after reports shots were fired there. Police found eight shell casings in the road and one bullet that had gone into a home in the 6200 block of Strathmore Lane.



No one was hurt in this shooting, according to police.