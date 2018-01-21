Police: Home shot on west side of Madison

Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Officials have identified the young man who died in a crash Friday near the Town of Beloit.More >>
It's a virus that has several parents and daycare centers on alert. The flu is now reaching epidemic levels and it's killed at least 30 kids across the nation.More >>
How will various branches and agencies of the federal government be limited because of the shutdown? Here's a primer of what you can expect.More >>
A lost dog and his owner were reunited in Milwaukee.More >>
Getting “cold feet” before your wedding doesn’t happen in the literal sense, but getting them each morning after crawling out of a warm bed is annoying.More >>
A Senate showdown vote on a Republican plan for ending the federal shutdown is on track to occur by early Monday. Democrats say they have the votes to block it.More >>
Volunteers helped pack meals for worldwide hunger relief.More >>
28-year-old Chelsea Vosters is living her life to the fullest now, but decades ago, she was rescued from her home in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1997 after her parents kept her prisoner in a dog cage for seven years.More >>
A garage and several vehicles are destroyed after a fire Friday night in Dane County.More >>
It's draft day for nonprofits in the Madison area. The groups teamed up for a first-ever drafting event at Edgewood College on Saturday.More >>
Unlike last year when Madison's March brought out more than 100,000 participants, no such similar local Dane County event existed this year.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The weather pattern will become more active beginning tonight. A warm front draped over southern Wisconsin has increased our moisture which will allow patchy fog to form, especially closer to the Illinois border.More >>
