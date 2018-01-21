Police: Home shot on west side of Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Home shot on west side of Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a stray bullet went into a home on the west side of Madison Sunday evening.

Madison police say officers were called to the 600 block of Schroeder Road around 6 p.m. after reports shots were fired there. Police found eight shell casings in the road and one bullet that had gone into a home in the 6200 block of Strathmore Lane. 

No one was hurt in this shooting, according to police. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.