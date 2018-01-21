Assembly bill would give school districts more money

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- A bill that would boost funding for rural and smaller school districts is moving through the state legislature.

AB 835 increases the revenue limit ceiling for school districts to $9,400 in the 2017-18 school year, and then increases the ceiling by $100 each school year until the ceiling reaches $9,800 in the 2022-23 school year.

The current revenue limit ceiling is $9,100.

“So that's per students $100 every year. Which is nice to see that. Number one, it's coming through the legislation rather than the budgeting process,” said Tim Raymond, superintendent of the Cambria-Friesland School District.

“Things can change very quickly, as we know, when we legislate through the budgeting process. But this being legislation, leaves it in the books through 2022-23 minimum. And I think that was a wise move by our legislators in Madison.”

A district's revenue limit is the maximum amount of revenue that may be raised through state general aid and property tax.

Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, the bill also increases the sparsity aid per pupil amount from $300 to $400. Under current law, a school district is eligible for sparsity aid if the school district's membership in the previous school year did not exceed 745 pupils and the school district's membership divided by the school district's area in square miles is less than ten.

Raymond said his district is projected receive almost $40,000 dollars in the first year.

“That's a significant amount of money. And it's money that every school district that is in a situation such as Cambria-Friesland, your small rural school district. That's a good amount, without a doubt.”

For Raymond -- the money couldn't have come soon enough.

“I think it’s a smart move certainly by Governor Walker, as well as some of the folks in the Assembly and Senate to return to public school funding. We have not been well funded over the last eight years. And that’s a fact. In fact, we have maintained at the 2008 levels for a good amount of time. So that the focus is returning back to Wisconsin public schools is a good thing.”

Students like sophomore Joseph Pulver said the benefits students will receive from the additional money is tremendous.

“I think it'll help quite a bit. Maintaining our equipment, getting new staff members,” Pulver said.

“Not to put up a field house or a new track or anything like that. That is to maintain the operations and programs, academic and otherwise, that we need for our children to be successful,” Raymond said.

If the bill passes, school districts should see the increase in the 2017-2018 school year.