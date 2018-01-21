Firefighter hurt responding to apartment fire in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Firefighter hurt responding to apartment fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A firefighter had to get stitches after responding to a fire at an apartment building in Janesville Sunday.

Janesville fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the building on S. High Street safely after the fire was reported shortly before noon.

Firefighters found the first floor was full of smoke and flames were in the wall of a bathroom on the first floor. The fire caused about $100-thousand in damage throughout the two-story building. 

A firefighter was hurt and had to get stitches on his arm, according to officials. Five people had to find other places to stay after the incident.

Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.

