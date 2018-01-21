Firefighter hurt responding to apartment fire in Janesville

Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
It's a virus that has several parents and daycare centers on alert. The flu is now reaching epidemic levels and it's killed at least 30 kids across the nation.More >>
It's a virus that has several parents and daycare centers on alert. The flu is now reaching epidemic levels and it's killed at least 30 kids across the nation.More >>
How will various branches and agencies of the federal government be limited because of the shutdown? Here's a primer of what you can expect.More >>
How will various branches and agencies of the federal government be limited because of the shutdown? Here's a primer of what you can expect.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver was taken to a hospital after a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated driver was taken to a hospital after a crash early Saturday morning.More >>
A lost dog and his owner were reunited in Milwaukee.More >>
A lost dog and his owner were reunited in Milwaukee.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Madison Police say early Sunday morning a 24-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Madison Police say early Sunday morning a 24-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Getting “cold feet” before your wedding doesn’t happen in the literal sense, but getting them each morning after crawling out of a warm bed is annoying.More >>
Getting “cold feet” before your wedding doesn’t happen in the literal sense, but getting them each morning after crawling out of a warm bed is annoying.More >>
A Senate showdown vote on a Republican plan for ending the federal shutdown is on track to occur by early Monday. Democrats say they have the votes to block it.More >>
A Senate showdown vote on a Republican plan for ending the federal shutdown is on track to occur by early Monday. Democrats say they have the votes to block it.More >>
Volunteers helped pack meals for worldwide hunger relief.More >>
Volunteers helped pack meals for worldwide hunger relief.More >>
28-year-old Chelsea Vosters is living her life to the fullest now, but decades ago, she was rescued from her home in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1997 after her parents kept her prisoner in a dog cage for seven years.More >>
28-year-old Chelsea Vosters is living her life to the fullest now, but decades ago, she was rescued from her home in Brillion, Wisconsin in 1997 after her parents kept her prisoner in a dog cage for seven years.More >>