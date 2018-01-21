Oregon woman arrested for sixth OWI

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- Deputies in Dane County say they arrested a woman for her sixth OWI offense.

Officers were called to the town of Dunn just after noon Sunday to check on a report of a suspicious vehicle. They found the vehicle and inside deputies say they saw 39-year-old Angela Lee sleeping in the driver's seat next to an open bottle of liquor.

She was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a probation violation. Lee was also cited for having open intoxicants, operating after revocation and for not having the required ignition interlock device installed on her vehicle.