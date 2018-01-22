Suspects on the loose after armed robbery in Shorewood Hills

SHOREWOOD HILLS (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.



The Village of Shorewood Hills Police Department says it happened at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Noodles & Company on University Avenue. Police say one of the robbers hit an employee in the head with the gun. That employee was taken to the hospital.



The robbers are described as two black men in their late teens or early twenties. They were between 5'8" and 5'10" tall. Police say both were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up covering almost their entire heads. They were also wearing bandanas on their faces and they were wearing purple latex-style gloves.



Police believe the two had a vehicle waiting for them.



Anyone with information can call Shorewood Hills Police Department at (608) 267-1110.