Small fire affects HVAC system at strip mall in Monona - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Small fire affects HVAC system at strip mall in Monona

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Monona Fire Dept./Facebook Courtesy: Monona Fire Dept./Facebook

MONONA (WKOW) -- Crews are working on a small fire at a strip mall in Monona.

The Monona Fire Department says they got the call just after 4:00 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Monona Drive. The building houses Noodles and Company and other stores.

Fire Chief Scott Sullivan says there was a small fire in the HVAC system on the roof. He doesn't think any stores will close, but says the heating to Noodles and Company may be affected.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.