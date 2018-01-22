Small fire affects HVAC system at strip mall in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- Crews are working on a small fire at a strip mall in Monona.

The Monona Fire Department says they got the call just after 4:00 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Monona Drive. The building houses Noodles and Company and other stores.

Fire Chief Scott Sullivan says there was a small fire in the HVAC system on the roof. He doesn't think any stores will close, but says the heating to Noodles and Company may be affected.