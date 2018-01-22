Man injured after fall from downtown parking ramp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man injured after fall from downtown parking ramp

MADISON (WKOW) --  A 23-year-old Madison man suffered head injuries after falling 13-feet from a downtown parking ramp early Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the victim punched at the window of a departing car prior to going over a railing at the State Street Campus Parking Garage, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

He landed on Hawthorne Court. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in case.

