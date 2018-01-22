Oregon woman found sleeping in car with open intoxicants

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- A village of Oregon woman faces a sixth OWI charge after being found asleep early Sunday with an open bottle of liquor next to her.

Angela M. Lee, 39, faces charges of operating while intoxicated—6th offense. Lee also was cited for having open intoxicants, operating after revocation and for not having the required interlock ignition device installed on her vehicle.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Bruce Parkway in the town of Dunn.

Deputies checked the vehicle where they found Lee in the driver’s seat, next to an open bottle of liquor.

Lee was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a Probation Violation.