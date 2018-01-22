Water main break sending River Valley students home early - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Water main break sending River Valley students home early

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) - A water main break outside River Valley High School in Spring Green is closing all district schools, as administrators decided to send students home an hour early Monday.

River Valley Superintendent Tom Wermuth tells 27 News someone noticed water coming up from the ground in the bus lane near the entrance to the high school. Wermuth says a repair crew will be standing by to get to work on the break as soon as buses take students home, and that he hopes repairs are done tonight and school starts on-time Tuesday, weather depending.

Weather was also a consideration Monday morning. Wermuth saying there were thoughts about canceling River Valley classes today due to concern over road conditions like about a dozen other schools in the 27 News viewing area did.

In addition to sending students home early, River Valley has canceled all nighttime school activities. A gymnastics meet vs. Dodgeville was scheduled.

 Wermuth says they don't have enough school buses and drivers to run multiple bus routes, so if they had to send high school students home early they had to send students from all campuses home early. 

