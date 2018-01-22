How you can keep important local news from the 27 News team in your Facebook feed

How you can keep important local news from the 27 News team in y - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

We know how important it is to you, our Facebook fans, to stay connected with us for important breaking news, 27 StormTrack weather, Facebook live reports from your local community and sports. Equally important to us, we count on our Facebook fans to tell us what you think about important issues, to share photographs and news tips and to help us to stay connected. 

You may have heard that Facebook is making changes to its newsfeed that could change how many of our posts you see. Facebook's goal is to improve the quality of your Facebook experience, which we want for you too. If you want to make sure you see more, you can take a simple step to "see us first" in your news feed. 

You can do this in a couple of different ways:

  • Go to the 27 News Facebook page.
  • Like the page if you haven't already and click on the "Following" tab in the upper left part of your screen. You will see the following options. Choose "See First." Also turn on Notifications if you want to be notified whenever we're doing a Facebook LIVE stream.


     

You can also manage "see first" preferences on your Facebook home screen. 

  •  click on Newsfeed>Preferences. you'll get a pop-up window that lets you "prioritize who to see first." Choose the 27 News page.

  • You'll see a blue star and a "See First" label beneath our logo.


    That's it. You're done! 

    Now, we would like to ask a favor of you. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says, "I've asked our product teams to make sure we prioritize news that is trustworthy, informative, and local. And we're starting next week with trusted sources" and we're glad he's doing that.

    Zuckerberg says the Facebook community will determine which news organizations are trustworthy. "As part of our ongoing quality surveys, we will now ask people whether they're familiar with a news source and, if so, whether they trust that source." If asked, we hope you'll say a good word for the 27 News Team. We work every day to dig deeper and to earn your trust.

