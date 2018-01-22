Milwaukee Bucks fire Head Coach Jason Kidd

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks Coach Jason Kidd has been fired, according to a news release from the team.

Bucks Assistant Coach Joe Prunty will serve as head coach for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Kidd led the Bucks to a mediocre 23-22 record through the first 45 games of the 2017-18 season.

“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a news release. “We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

In Kidd’s three and a half seasons as head coach, the Bucks had a regular season record of 139-152 and reached the first round of the NBA Playoffs in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.