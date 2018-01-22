Burglar steals laptops, gaming system - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burglar steals laptops, gaming system



MADISON (WKOW) -- A burglar entered a N. Park Street apartment through an unlocked slider door Saturday and stole two laptops and a gaming system while residents slept, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

As UW-Madison students return from winter break, the MPD reminds everyone to keep doors locked, even when you are at home.

