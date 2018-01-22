Janesville police taking reports online for some incidents

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Did you know that you can report certain incidents to the Janesville Police Department online? To see if online reporting is an option, follow this link:

http://cms.ci.janesville.wi.us/iFrame_Apps/IncidentReportForm.aspx

In order to to use the form to report an incident, the incident must have occurred in the Janesville.

The form cannot be used if the incident is an emergency, if someone is injured, if a weapon was used, if force was used or if the person committing the offense is known by the person reporting. In any of those instances, dial 911.

If the incident did not occur in the City of Janesville you must contact the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

The online report will be maintained as a record and reviewed to determine if further investigation is necessary. If you have any questions regarding online reporting, please contact Records Supervisor Tom Wolfram at 373-3450 or wolframt@ci.janesville.wi.us.