Local man frustrated after being furloughed in 2013 and 2018

MADISON (WKOW) --- It was five years ago when Carl Houtman found himself shutting down his lab at the Forest Products Laboratory on the UW campus because of a federal government shutdown. On Monday, he had to do it all over again.

“This morning we had a meeting at 9 o'clock where we will basically all told to shut our computers down, put outgoing messages saying the government is closed. We’re doing what is called an orderly shut down because we’ve had a lapse in funding,” Houtman said.

But this shutdown may not last as long as the one in 2013.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill Monday to continue funding the government until February 8th.

“So it's possible we're going to be here tomorrow,” Houtman said. “But we’re going to waste all of this effort today shutting everything down, telling students to go home. It has a much broader impact than just me. I have students who work with us from the university. They’re not supposed to come in to the building. They have experiments running. Things are just very ,very disruptive.”

The disruption is a headache for Houtman even for just one day.

“For example, my research is in bio energy and nanocellulose in the force product research. And I really kind of have to keep thinking, 'Well, am I going to have to shut down tomorrow? Or am I going to keep going? It's just very frustrating to constantly stop and start,” Houtman said.

With kids in college, a prolonged shutdown would have put Houtman in tight spot financially.

“My life has changed a little bit now that I have kids in college. I have expenses and things. Before it was not so much of a financial burden. But now if this goes on for very long at all, it’s going to get tight for us. Because we’re sending a fair bit of money off to various universities.”

Monday afternoon, the U.S. House also passed the bill. So Houtman said he's ready to get back to work.

“We start up again. We turn the lights back on, we bring our plants back, we start working. But then if it's just a short term measure, we may be right in this game again in a week or so.”