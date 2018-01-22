Flood warnings for Grant, Pecatonica, Platte & Sugar Rivers

BURTON, WI (WKOW) - Flood warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the Grant, Platte and Sugar Rivers. All flood information is as of 6 pm Monday evening.



The Grant River in Burton is experiencing the worst of it with water rising into the "moderate flood" category. The river had a height of 21.47 feet, just a half foot away from the "major flood" stage. Forecasting gauges are not available for this waterway, so it is unknown when it will fall below flood stage.



The Pecatonica River near Blanchardville is in the "minor flood" stage at 10.93 feet. It is forecasted to crest at 13.3 feet on Tuesday before falling below the flood stage early Wednesday.



The Platte River in Rockville is experiencing minor flooding at 9.16 feet. Forecasting gauges are not available for this waterway, so it is unknown when the river will fall below flood stage.



The Sugar River in Brodhead is experiencing minor flooding at 5.05 feet. The river is expected to crest at 6.9 feet on Tuesday. Minor flooding is forecasted until Wednesday night.



Low-lying areas near the river may be under water. Never drive through the water, as you don't know how deep it is!



For updated flood warning information, click here.