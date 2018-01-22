Jury selected in Madison homicide trial

MADISON (WKOW) - A homicide trial begins Tuesday for a man charged with going on a violent rampage at a Madison group home.

Jury selection was completed Monday for 25-year old Ali Hassan. Prosecutors say Hassan was a group home company worker who barged into a group home in December 2016, shot and killed one worker, wounded another, and started a fire - all while disabled, vulnerable residents were present.



In connection with the shooting death of group home worker 23-year old Fatoumatta Jallow, Hassan is charged with first degree intentional homicide. He's also standing trial on several, other felony counts. Hassan entered a plea Monday to a hit and run charge against him. Authorities say after the shooting, Hassan crashed his car into another car in the group home's east side neighborhood.



Hassan's attorneys have said Hassan was under the influence of alcohol or other drugs at the time of the group home incident.



"So everybody agrees alcohol should not be an excuse," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Stephanie Hilton affirmed with jurors during their selection Monday.



Prosecutors maintain Hassan had been in a failed relationship with a friend of homicide victim Jallow.



The trial is expected to last through next week.