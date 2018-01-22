International journalist takes on Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- From immigration reform, president Trump's first year in office and understanding what does it take to make America great again where a few topics our international journalist found the answers to.

Laillah Mohammed is from Kenya and spent the last week in the 27 newsroom through the international center for journalist program. After a flight from Kenya to Washington D.C. Mohammed took to the streets of Madison. While working as a reporter in Nairobi, she took a special interest in president Donald Trump and quickly discovered how different her president and ours communicate on social media.

"It's been interesting to just see how a president can choose to communicate directly to his audience without necessarily using the official system," Mohammed said.

It's no surprise president Trump likes to communicate on twitter and while it's a system used internationally she also learned people want to talk politics, but not necessarily on camera.

"They're not comfortable to express their views which is interesting for me because we know America is the land of the free people who can express themselves in any way shape or form."

During her time 27 she was able to talk to voters and soon realized similarities all reporters face with the job.

"The same challenges, like some will ignore you some will walk away but some will take time to listen and others. They'll come up to you and warm up to you and even the person you thought would never give you a listening ear end up giving you the best interview of your life."

Mohammed says most voters want more input in their government but end up disappointed and coming to a new country had its own challenges, but luckily some of those fears went away.

"There have been so many stories of how people hijabs are treated in this country, that was one of my biggest fears but I've received nothing but love and warmth."