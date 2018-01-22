DOJ tries to get lawsuit dropped against Tomah VA

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of veterans after learning their dentist at the Tomah VA Medical Center might have exposed them to HIV.

VA officials notified nearly 600 patients they had been exposed to unsanitized dental equipment.

No veterans were found to be infected.

An assistant U.S. attorney argues, without proof of exposure to a contaminated source, there are no grounds for the lawsuit.