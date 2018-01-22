UPDATE: Victim of deadly 4-vehicle crash near McFarland identified

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the person killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the Town of Pleasant Springs.

The Medical Examiner reports 24-year-old Quintin Robert Newton, of Janesville died after the crash.

He was the sole occupant of his pick-up truck. Four other people were hurt in the crash.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person was killed and four others hurt in a four-vehicle crash Monday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says just before 8:30 p.m., a 2005 GMC pickup truck heading east (south) on I-39/90 lost control and crossed through the median into the westbound (northbound) lanes. The pickup truck sideswiped another pickup truck, a 2009 GMC, then hit a straight truck head on. The first vehicle then bounced off the straight truck and hit a 2012 Jeep Patriot, which rolled over. State Patrol says the crash happened just outside of McFarland.

The driver of the 2005 GMC who crossed the median died. His name is not being released, but he was a 26-year-old man from Hillview, Illinois. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of the 2008 GMC, a 58-year-old man from Lincolnshire, Illinois, was hurt but will survive. The 77-year-old driver of the straight truck, a man from Colfax, Wisconsin, was not injured. Three people were in the Jeep and all were taken to UW Hospital. The driver is a 25-year-old woman from Sparta. Her passengers were a 29-year-old man from Sparta and a 10-month-old boy. All three have non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says everyone involved was properly buckled, except for the driver of the original pickup truck who died. Investigators say alcohol use may be a factor, but they are still investigating the crash. There are no charges at this time.

One lane of northbound I-39/90 was shut down while authorities helped people at the scene. The interstate is back open now.

********

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County sheriff's officials say one person is dead in a crash in the town of Pleasant Springs.

The sheriff's office says several cars were involved in the crash on I-39/90 around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Crews are still at the scene.

The state Department of Transportation says the left northbound and southbound lanes are closed right now.

This is a developing story. We'll update you as we learn more.