Man accused of crashing into patrol car faces trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge ruled Monday that a man accused of crashing his car into a Dane County deputy patrol car after a chase last month is competent to stand trial.
    Anthony Smith entered a not guilty plea at his competency hearing Monday and he was bound over for trial.
    Late last month, his attorney said there was concern over Smith's mental health.

