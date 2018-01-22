California torture case raises questions over homeschooling laws

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A disturbing case of child abuse has some calling for more oversight of homeschooling.

The parents accused of torturing their children in their California home claimed to run their own school out of their house, which kept their 13 kids out of the public eye. California law only requires parents register to homeschool, just like Wisconsin.



Advocates want agencies to have more opportunities to step in, to try to prevent these kinds of crimes, but homeschoolers like Lisa Dettinger in Sun Prairie say the vast majority of the parents are doing things right, so changes aren't needed.

"We're not running away from anything to homeschool, we're actually moving towards something," she told 27 News. "We're moving forward. We're moving toward the value of a fantastic education for our children."

Dettinger made the decision 17 years ago to give up teaching in the classroom to focus on her kids. Her home became her classroom and she put all three of her children through homeschool curriculum designed for each of their strengths. She's also helped teach hundreds of local homeschool students in writing.



Dettinger says it's hard to have to defend her family's lifestyle, as the California torture case pulls homeschooling into the spotlight.

"I have never met a family that doesn't care deeply for the education of their children. Never. So when I hear news like this and people automatically identify it with homeschooling, it's really hard to hear," Dettinger said.

In Wisconsin, families have to file paperwork every year, promising to commit 875 hours to classroom work. Dettinger's family has kept extensive documentation on all the work each child has completed, but the state doesn't follow up with families. This has raised questions over whether enough is being done to protect vulnerable children.

"The vast majority of parents who homeschool children do an absolutely outstanding job with it. That is not the question here. The question here is really, how do we as a society protect vulnerable children when homeschooling is being used to mask the extreme physical and psychological abuse that is occurring in these [cases]?" said Dr. Barbara Knox.

Knox is a child abuse pediatrician at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. She's studied torture cases and interviewed victims of extreme child abuse. Her research has found nearly half of neglected children had been pulled out of school to be homeschooled before their abuse was discovered. In those cases, investigators found there was no formal schooling going on in those homes.

New rules could help address these concerns, according to Knox. She'd like a mandate to require check ins for families that have been investigated for child abuse in the past.

"They are being cloaked under a homeschooling title and that is preventing people from being able to have eyes on that child and make sure that child is not being further victimized," Knox said. "I do believe that enhanced homeschooling legislation nationally would help protect children."

